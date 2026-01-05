Rangers Host Mammoth for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on January 5

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Rangers are set to face the Utah Mammoth in their first home game of 2026 at Madison Square Garden on Monday, January 5, at 7 p.m. ET. This matchup will also mark Hockey Fights Cancer Night, an initiative supporting cancer patients and their families.

The Rangers are hoping for a strong performance as they take on the Mammoth, a team that has won two of their last three meetings since relocating from Arizona. New York’s recent struggles are evident, ranking near the bottom in key statistics, including expected goals for and against.

Despite the Rangers playing at home, they have not fared well there this season, with a record of 5-10-3 at Madison Square Garden. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, though one of the league’s best, has struggled against Utah, holding a .842 save percentage and a 4.35 goals against average in two previous meetings.

The Mammoth, currently aiming for a playoff spot, are expected to turn to Karel Vejmelka in goal. Vejmelka has a recent victory against the Rangers, stopping 20 of 22 shots in a 3-2 win. He will rely on players like Dylan Guenther, who has consistently scored against New York, to drive their offense.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan is one win shy of reaching 500 career wins, a milestone he could achieve tonight. The team has had solid defensive numbers this season, including a sixth-best average of 2.72 goals against per game and a strong faceoff win percentage ranking third in the NHL.

Fans attending will participate in honoring those affected by cancer, with special experiences provided for families impacted by the disease. The initiative is a vital part of the Rangers’ commitment to the community.

This evening promises to be emotional as Trevor Strader sings the National Anthem in memory of his father, who lost his battle with cancer. The game stands as a reminder of the strength of community support in the face of challenges.