Rangers and Lightning Face Off in Key Afternoon Matchup

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Rangers are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 28, at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the game with winning streaks: the Rangers (13-11-2) have won three in a row, while the Lightning (15-7-2) are riding a season-high six-game winning streak.

The Rangers’ recent success includes a 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins this past Friday, marking their third consecutive victory. Coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged the team’s progress, stating, “It’s not perfect by any stretch, but certainly our intentions are in the right spot.” He emphasized the need for improved execution, particularly in puck possession.

Despite their recent streak, the Rangers face a formidable challenge against the Lightning, who defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Friday. The Lightning have won eight of their last nine games, demonstrating a strong offensive presence, averaging 3.33 goals per game this season.

Both teams will be without key players due to injuries. For the Rangers, goaltender Jonathan Quick is on injured reserve, while forwards Will Borgen and Matt Rempe are also sidelined. The Lightning are missing three of their top defensemen — Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, and Erik Cernak — as well as forward Brayden Point.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh has risen to the occasion for the Lightning, contributing significantly on the ice, including a three-point performance in their most recent game. Raddysh has accumulated 10 points in the last seven games, helping to fill the gap left by injured players.

As the Rangers aim to improve their home record, which currently stands at a disappointing 2-7-1, they look for momentum in their upcoming home games. Sullivan noted the importance of taking advantage of opportunities, especially considering the recent injury struggles of the Bruins.

Both teams will not hold morning skates before the game due to the back-to-back schedule, adding uncertainty to their final lineups. While Igor Shesterkin has been the starting goaltender for the Rangers, rookie Dylan Garand may also see playing time if needed.

As the afternoon matchup approaches, both the Rangers and Lightning are keen to secure points in the tightly contested NHL standings.