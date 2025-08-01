Sports
Rangers Lose Jacob Webb to Injury, Recall Luis Curvelo
ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Texas Rangers will be without reliever Jacob Webb for at least 15 days due to back spasms, the team announced on July 30, 2025. In his absence, the Rangers recalled Luis Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock.
Webb, who has been a reliable middle reliever this season, recorded a 3.75 ERA in 48 innings over 42 appearances for the Rangers. However, he struggled recently, giving up home runs in three of his last four outings.
Curvelo, a 24-year-old right-hander, was signed as a minor league free agent last offseason. He has performed well in Round Rock, accumulating a 3.26 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 34 games. Notably, his performance was hampered by a couple of poor outings against Tacoma but has since rebounded, allowing just one run in his last seven appearances covering 9.2 innings.
The Rangers have relied on a smaller pool of pitchers this season, utilizing only 22 players overall, the third-fewest in Major League Baseball. Only the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals have fewer. Webb’s injury comes at a pivotal time, as the Rangers prepare for the trade deadline while needing to strengthen their bullpen.
Taking over Webb’s spot will provide Curvelo his first chance to prove himself at the major league level. The team is optimistic about his potential to fill the void created by Webb’s absence.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Faces Racing Louisville FC in NWSL Showdown
- Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Incident with Boyfriend
- Red Sox Revise Weekend Rotation after Trade Deadline
- Late Bloomer Morgan Hits Hollywood with New Sitcom and Stand-Up Success
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline