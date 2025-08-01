Rangers Lose Jacob Webb to Injury, Recall Luis Curvelo

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Texas Rangers will be without reliever Jacob Webb for at least 15 days due to back spasms, the team announced on July 30, 2025. In his absence, the Rangers recalled Luis Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock.

Webb, who has been a reliable middle reliever this season, recorded a 3.75 ERA in 48 innings over 42 appearances for the Rangers. However, he struggled recently, giving up home runs in three of his last four outings.

Curvelo, a 24-year-old right-hander, was signed as a minor league free agent last offseason. He has performed well in Round Rock, accumulating a 3.26 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 34 games. Notably, his performance was hampered by a couple of poor outings against Tacoma but has since rebounded, allowing just one run in his last seven appearances covering 9.2 innings.

The Rangers have relied on a smaller pool of pitchers this season, utilizing only 22 players overall, the third-fewest in Major League Baseball. Only the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals have fewer. Webb’s injury comes at a pivotal time, as the Rangers prepare for the trade deadline while needing to strengthen their bullpen.

Taking over Webb’s spot will provide Curvelo his first chance to prove himself at the major league level. The team is optimistic about his potential to fill the void created by Webb’s absence.