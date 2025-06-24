Rangers and Orioles Clash in Key AL Matchup Tonight

Baltimore, MD — The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles face off in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. This matchup is critical for both teams as they vie for better positions in the American League standings.

On Monday, the Orioles secured a convincing 6-0 victory over the Rangers, improving their record to 34-44, while Texas dropped to 38-41 and has struggled on the road, winning only 15 out of 40 away games this season.

Baltimore enters the game as a -139 favorite on the money line, which means bettors must risk $139 to win $100. The over/under for total runs scored is set at 9.5. The Orioles have also fared well against Texas, winning six of their last eight encounters.

The Rangers are expected to send lefthander to the mound, who holds a 1-0 record and a 3.26 ERA. He has made 17 appearances this season and is looking to bounce back after a tough outing against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Baltimore will start righthander with a 4-7 record and a 5.64 ERA, fresh off a win in his last game where he pitched six innings and struck out seven batters.

Shortstop is a standout hitter for the Orioles this season, currently batting .278 with 14 doubles and eight homers. He has been trending upward, hitting in 13 of his last 16 games, showcasing his importance to the team’s offense.

In contrast, Texas relies on third baseman, who has contributed significantly to the lineup with a .242 batting average, and 30 RBIs. He has recently shown promise, driving in two runs in a game against Tampa Bay.

With both teams looking to seize momentum, the outcome of this game could have implications on their respective playoff chances as the season progresses. As the action unfolds at Camden Yards, fans are eager to see which team will emerge victorious.