Rangers Prepare for NHL Draft with Strategic Moves and Tight Deadline

Los Angeles, California — The New York Rangers are gearing up for the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, which begins Friday, after making key roster changes this offseason. General manager Chris Drury is looking to build a more competitive team after a disappointing previous season.

The Rangers began by trading forward Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks, freeing up salary cap space. Drury’s next focus is on restricted free agent K'Andre Miller, who could become a pivotal trade asset if negotiations do not progress favorably.

Miller, a 25-year-old defenseman, has seen his stock fall over the past two seasons, leading many to believe the Rangers may not want to commit to him long-term. With other teams inquiring about Miller’s value, the potential trade could either yield a first-round draft pick or set the team up for a different strategy this weekend.

As the free agency window opens Tuesday, teams are eager to position themselves. Miller could receive a lucrative offer sheet that might lead the Rangers to acquire first- and third-round draft picks in the anticipated 2026 draft, which could be deeper compared to this year’s selection.

Looking towards potential additions, the Rangers are keeping an eye on defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, currently with the Los Angeles Kings. Kings general manager Ken Holland confirmed that negotiations are ongoing, indicating Gavrikov could command a cap hit around $7 million to $8 million, presenting a significant financial commitment for the Rangers.

In terms of prospects, the Rangers have eight draft selections this weekend, with their first pick at No. 43. They are looking to strengthen their lineup, especially with organizational needs in the center position. Players like Jack Murtagh and Mason West from top-tier college programs could be in the mix as the Rangers weigh their options as the draft progresses.

Several factors are affecting the Rangers’ strategy, including the recent trade of former captain Jacob Trouba, who carried an $8 million cap hit. The team has since committed significant funds to other players, such as Will Borgen and Urho Vaakanainen, impacting their available resources.

As they prepare for the draft, the Rangers must also account for the recovery of Braden Schneider, who recently underwent shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for training camp. With all these developments, the Rangers’ management will have to make crucial decisions to set the trajectory for the upcoming season.

The draft will be crucial for the Rangers as they look to rebuild and redefine their team chemistry in a competitive NHL landscape.