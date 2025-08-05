Sports
Rangers Prepare to Tackle Lefty Pitchers Amid Injuries
SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers are facing a challenging week with a lineup heavily tested by left-handed starters. The team is currently evaluating the potential for another injured list stint for third baseman Josh Jung.
After struggling with a calf issue, Jung’s presence is vital, especially as the Rangers prepare to take on four left-handed pitchers in their next six games. Manager Bruce Bochy mentioned the urgency for right-handed hitters, noting that the Rangers have posted a 9-18 record against lefties this season. They hold the league’s lowest OPS against left-handed starters at .632.
Jung has been one of the few Rangers players to perform adequately against left-handed pitching, with an OPS of .775, although teammates Corey Seager and Kyle Higashioka outshine him with .847 and .782, respectively. In four games Jung missed due to injury, the Rangers have been unable to secure a win, hitting a mere .168 and averaging just 2.5 runs per game.
The Rangers will open a series against the New York Yankees with lefties Max Fried and Carlos Rodón slated to pitch on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Additionally, they will face left-handed pitchers Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo over the weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In the event Jung is placed on the injured list, the Rangers may look to activate Jake Burger to bolster their roster. The team’s reliance on right-handed hitters has never been more crucial as they attempt to improve their season performance.
The upcoming games promise to test the Rangers’ mettle as they navigate through injuries and adverse matchups.
