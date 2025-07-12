Rangers Rout Angels 11-4 to Split Series in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, California — The Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 11-4 on Thursday night, securing a split in their four-game series. The Rangers scored seven runs in the third inning, fueled by a two-run single from Corey Seager.

Seager went 2 for 3 and contributed significantly, along with Marcus Semien, who had three hits, an RBI, and two runs scored. Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (6-7) clinched the win, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out six in five innings.

The night was marked by a strong offensive display from the Rangers, who recorded 13 hits overall. Adolis García launched his 11th homer of the season—a two-run shot in the eighth inning—to add to the Rangers’ tally.

For the Angels, starter Patrick Sandoval (3-9) struggled, lasting just 2 2/3 innings and giving up eight runs. Reliever Michael Fulmer allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, further compounding the Angels’ difficulties.

Despite early threats, including a double play that thwarted a potential run in the first inning, the Angels could not capitalize on their scoring opportunities. In contrast, the Rangers’ offensive push was relentless, with seven of the nine starters driving in at least one run.

The Rangers currently have a major league-leading 3.30 ERA, while the Angels sit 24th among 30 teams with a 4.59 ERA.

Looking ahead, the Rangers are set to start right-hander Jon Gray (4-6, 4.32 ERA) in Houston on Friday, while the Angels will face the Arizona Diamondbacks, with no starters announced yet.