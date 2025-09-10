Rangers Shut Out Brewers 5-0 in Key AL Matchup

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers secured a crucial 5-0 victory against the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, bolstered by a grand slam from Michael Helman and stellar pitching from Jacob Latz.

The Rangers improved their record to 75-70, inching closer to the Houston Astros in the AL West race. With just 17 games left in the season, Texas is now 3.5 games behind Houston, who did not play on Monday. The victory comes on the heels of winning two of three against the Astros last weekend.

Milwaukee, at 89-56, had the chance to become the first team to officially clinch a playoff spot in this matchup. However, they were unable to get on the scoreboard for the 11th time this season. The Brewers managed only three hits throughout the game, with Cole Winn, Jacob Webb, and Chris Martin sealing the shutout.

The Rangers struggled initially against Brewers starter Jose Quintana, entering the fifth inning without a base runner. The tide turned when Jake Burger walked, followed by Kyle Higashioka’s double, and a walk to Jonah Heim, which loaded the bases. Helman’s grand slam, his fourth home run of the season, came next, sending the ball 381 feet into the left-field stands.

In the seventh inning, Helman added to the Rangers’ lead with a two-out RBI double, increasing his game’s contributions.

Jacob Latz, who is filling in for the injured Nathan Eovaldi, pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts and one walk while allowing just three hits. The win improved Latz’s record to 2-0.

The Rangers have now won 12 of their last 16 games, showing offensive consistency in those victories. They scored at least four runs in each of those wins, demonstrating their resilience as they chase a playoff spot.

The series continues on Tuesday night, with Texas right-hander Jack Leiter taking the mound. The Brewers have not yet announced their starting pitcher.