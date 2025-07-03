Rangers Sign Defenseman Derrick Pouliot to Two-Year Contract

NEW YORK, NY — The New York Rangers have signed defenseman Derrick Pouliot to a two-year contract at the league minimum cap hit of $775,000. Pouliot, who was an unrestricted free agent following the conclusion of his previous one-year deal, will add depth to the team’s defensive line.

At 31 years old, Pouliot was drafted eighth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Syracuse Crunch, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s AHL affiliate, where he posted a career-high 53 points, including seven goals and 46 assists in 70 games.

Despite showcasing his skills in the AHL, Pouliot has faced challenges in establishing a consistent role in the NHL. Throughout his twelve-season career, he has played in 226 NHL games, recording eight goals and 46 assists. His most notable achievement came in the 2015-16 season when he won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins.

During his time in the AHL, Pouliot has been a reliable performer, being named an All-Star in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. This two-year contract marks the first time he has signed for more than one year since his entry-level contract.

As the Rangers look to strengthen their roster, signing Pouliot provides them with a veteran presence in Hartford. He is expected to fill the roles previously held by Chad Ruhwedel and Ben Harpur, offering the Rangers increased options should injuries occur among their defensemen.

The Rangers have been active during the new free agency period, making several significant moves to bolster their lineup ahead of the upcoming season. With the addition of Pouliot, they are prepared to deepen their defensive lineup as they head into training camp.