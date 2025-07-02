Sports
Rangers Sign Taylor Raddysh to Two-Year Deal
NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 – The New York Rangers have signed forward Taylor Raddysh to a two-year, $3 million contract, according to PuckPedia.
Raddysh, 27, is looking to regain his scoring prowess after posting 27 points last season, which included seven goals and 20 assists. This comes after an impressive career year in 2022-23 when he netted 20 goals.
While with the Rangers, Raddysh is expected to play a vital role, though he may primarily be suited for a bottom-six position on the roster. His experience and past performance could be crucial as the team aims for continued improvement in the upcoming season.
The Rangers are hopeful that Raddysh can tap into his previous form and contribute significantly as they seek to bolster their scoring depth.
