GLASGOW, Scotland – Russell Martin’s rough start as head coach of Rangers FC is dominating sports headlines, as criticism mounts from former players and fans alike.

Barry Ferguson, a former captain at Rangers, suggested that Martin should focus on hard training rather than engaging in leisure activities like swimming in Loch Lomond. This comment reflects growing frustration over the team’s performance.

Kris Boyd, another ex-Rangers striker, voiced his doubts about Martin’s ability to regain the support of Ibrox fans. He stated, “He’s made every player worse,” highlighting the dissatisfaction among supporters regarding the team’s current form.

Greg Stewart, a former forward for Rangers, echoed Boyd’s sentiments, indicating that even a top-level striker like Erling Haaland would struggle to succeed in this team due to a lack of service.

Meanwhile, Andy Halliday, a midfielder for Motherwell and a former Ranger, suggested that the club’s board might reconsider their support for Martin if fan attendance drops due to poor performances.

In player news, winger Archie Stevens has officially signed with Arsenal after leaving Rangers at the end of last season. Additionally, Ross McCausland, currently on loan at Aris Limassol, scored his first goal for the Cypriot club in a recent win over Olympiakos.

In another update, Hearts head coach Derek McInnes pointed out that even his son questioned Harry Milne’s deployment on the right wing during Saturday’s match against Rangers, a move credited with contributing to Hearts’ victory. McInnes praised forward Elton Kabangu for his determination to secure a position on the team.

On the Celtic front, Sebastian Tounekti’s former coach at Hammarby, Kim Hellberg, noted that individual development work has prepared the winger well for his role at the club. Celtic forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 28, has been somewhat evasive about a past potential transfer to Celtic, stating he “always” hoped to join the team.

After a challenging start at Aberdeen, forward Kusini Yengi received support from his brother, Livingston forward Tete, who urged fans to remain positive about Yengi’s future contributions. Lastly, Queen of the South benefited financially from a portion of the transfer fee Birmingham City paid to acquire Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes, making him the highest sale in the club’s history.