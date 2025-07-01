Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury

Arlington, Texas — Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Mahle has been diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain and will be shut down for the next two weeks, general manager Chris Young announced on Monday. This injury means Mahle will not return to Major League Baseball action before the July 31 trade deadline.

Young downplayed the long-term implications of Mahle’s condition but acknowledged it poses a challenge for the Rangers, who are currently two games under .500. Mahle, who has been on the injured list since June 12, had an impressive 2.34 earned run average over his 14 starts, although his 18.2% strikeout rate suggested some difficulty maintaining that ERA.

As the Rangers prepare to face the Baltimore Orioles in their series opener, this injury could significantly impact their upcoming trades. They find themselves 2.5 games away from the final playoff spot in a tightly contested American League Wild Card race. With Mahle’s absence, Texas may need to reconsider their strategy as their offense has struggled throughout the season.

Mahle, in the second year of a two-year free agent deal, was projected to be a desirable trade asset if healthy. However, his ongoing injury complicates trade discussions, as teams may view his diminished value relative to his current situation.

While Mahle would still technically be eligible for a trade while on the injured list, the likelihood of a successful deal appears low unless he shows substantial improvement in the coming weeks. His contract includes up to $5 million in incentives, making his contribution vital for both his team and his market value.

Despite these setbacks, the Rangers have recently welcomed back other starters who can help stabilize the rotation. Players like Jon Gray and others remain crucial to maintaining a competitive edge as they navigate this challenging period without Mahle.

As the team prepares for upcoming games, Texas hopes for quick improvements in their offense and health of their pitching staff to remain in playoff contention.