Ranking the Top NFL Teams of the Last 25 Years

Boston, MA – ESPN‘s Bill Barnwell recently unveiled his ranking of the 25 best NFL teams from the last 25 years. Notably, the New England Patriots dominated the list with four entries, illustrating their place in the annals of football history.

The highlight of Barnwell’s rankings is the 2007 Patriots, who finished 18-1 and secured the No. 1 spot. Despite their Super Bowl XLII loss to the New York Giants, this team is celebrated for its exceptional regular season, during which they achieved a perfect 16-0 record.

Barnwell emphasized the uniqueness of the 2007 Patriots, stating, “Over a full year, it’s tough to find a team that can realistically compete with the 2007 Pats.” They showcased a staggering average margin of victory of 17.5 points and a formidable offensive performance.

Ranked third, Barnwell featured the 2004 Patriots, who finished 17-2 and succeeded in winning Super Bowl XXXIX. Following closely was the 2003 Patriots, who were also 17-2 and clinched Super Bowl XXXVIII. Lastly, the 2016 Patriots made the list at No. 11 after winning Super Bowl LI.

These inclusions underscore the dominance of the Patriots throughout the 2000s and 2010s, reflecting not only their Super Bowl victories but also their consistency in performance during the regular seasons. Barnwell’s rankings provide an engaging perspective for football enthusiasts reflecting on the evolution of the NFL.