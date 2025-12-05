Ranking the Weakest Episodes of ‘The Sopranos’

NEW YORK, NY — HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’ is celebrated as a milestone in television history, known for its intricate storytelling and rich character development. However, even this iconic series is not exempt from criticism, with some episodes failing to live up to the high standards set by its best work.

The pilot episode of the series, while significant for introducing Tony Soprano, has often been seen as lacking in stylistic depth. Its primary focus on character introductions may leave new viewers less captivated than later offerings of the show.

In Season 4, the episode ‘Mergers and Acquisitions’ attempts to explore the relationship between Tony and his wife, Carmela. Critics understand it as feeling more like a filler than a substantive contribution to the storyline, reiterating familiar dynamics without deepening them.

‘D-Girl,’ from Season 2, also comes under scrutiny for presenting Christopher Moltisanti’s Hollywood aspirations through a predictable romantic lens, ultimately detracting from the show’s usual gritty realism.

As Season 5 unfolds, episodes like ‘In Camelot’ and ‘Sentimental Education’ struggle for viewer engagement. ‘In Camelot’ seeks to deepen Tony’s relationship with his mother but doesn’t enhance the overall story. Similarly, ‘Sentimental Education’ is criticized for rushing character arcs, particularly that of Tony Blundetto, far too quickly.

‘A Hit Is a Hit’ carries a comedic tone that some find disjointed, lacking the emotional coherence that fans expect. In ‘Calling All Cars’, the reliance on dream sequences distracts from a focused narrative, leaving audiences wanting more impactful storytelling.

The two-part final season, particularly episodes like ‘Kaisha’ and ‘Do Not Resuscitate’, is viewed as weak. While ‘Kaisha’ plants important seeds for conflict, it often feels unfulfilling in its lack of resolution. Meanwhile, ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ places Janice Soprano under unfavorable scrutiny, leaving viewers frustrated with her character’s manipulative traits and poorly constructed plot lines.

Wrapping up the final season, ‘Chasing It’ is frequently cited as the most disappointing episode. Tony’s sudden descent into gambling addiction feels unearned, overshadowing narrative coherence with underdeveloped subplots.

Though these episodes are the least favorite among fans, they still spark discussion and highlight the range of storytelling within ‘The Sopranos,’ showcasing the show’s complexity despite its flaws.