Rap Artist Fatman Scoop Passes Away at 53 After On-Stage Collapse

US rapper Fatman Scoop, known for his energetic performances and hit songs, has died at the age of 53. The news was confirmed by his family through a heartfelt post on his Instagram page, expressing their profound sadness over his passing.

Fatman Scoop, whose real name was Isaac Freeman III, collapsed during a performance in Connecticut. Witnesses reported that he fell while performing at the Town Center Park in Hamden, prompting immediate medical assistance from those present.

Mayor Lauren Garrett of Hamden remarked on social media that the artist experienced a medical emergency on stage and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, it was later announced that he had passed away at the hospital.

The artist’s family released a statement describing him as “a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.” They highlighted his role not only as a performer but also as a father, brother, uncle, and friend, noting his infectious joy and relentless support for those around him.

Fatman Scoop made a significant impact on the music industry, particularly with his iconic single “Be Faithful.” Originally released in 1999, it gained global popularity in 2003. He was admired for his collaborations with prominent artists, including Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, further solidifying his status as a beloved figure in the music community.

His talent agency, MN2S, also paid tribute, stating that Scoop’s contributions to music would be remembered for years to come. They emphasized his indelible mark on the industry, highlighting his unique voice and vibrant personality.

In addition to his music career, Fatman Scoop was known for his appearance on reality television, including the 2015 season of Celebrity Big Brother: UK vs USA. He was scheduled to perform at the Reminisce Festival in the UK shortly before his untimely death.