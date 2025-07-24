Rapper GloRilla Arrested on Felony Drug Charges in Georgia

Forsyth, Georgia — Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested this week on felony drug charges. Authorities booked her in Forsyth County on Tuesday for possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce, both of which are felonies under Georgia law.

GloRilla was taken into custody and later released after posting a $22,000 bond the same day. The circumstances surrounding her arrest remain unclear, and no official statement from GloRilla or her representatives has been made.

This incident marks GloRilla’s second legal trouble in Georgia in just over a year. In April 2024, she was arrested in Gwinnett County on DUI charges after being pulled over for making a U-turn at a red light. Police reported that they detected the smell of marijuana and alcohol, and GloRilla admitted to drinking prior to the stop, struggling to complete a field sobriety test.

GloRilla’s recent arrest comes shortly after she performed at the halftime show during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. In an earlier statement, she expressed her excitement for the performance, saying, “You know I’m always going to represent for the ladies and I’m excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage.”

As this is a developing story, further details regarding GloRilla’s current situation and legal matters will be updated as they become available.