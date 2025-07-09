Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rapper and podcast host 4xtra reportedly lost two fingers in a fireworks accident during Fourth of July celebrations. The incident took place on Friday when he shared a video on social media holding fireworks and jokingly asking, “Who wants to get blown up today?” This lighthearted remark turned serious when one of the fireworks exploded in his hand, resulting in severe injuries.

A gruesome photo of his damaged hand circulated online, prompting concern from fans and friends. Adam Grandmaison, also known as Adam22, co-host of the No Jumper podcast, provided updates about 4xtra’s injuries. In a post, he stated, “I’m hearing that 4xtra only lost 2 fingers, not the whole hand. Also, he was blind for a few hours, but apparently his vision is back.”

4xtra’s sister, Emily, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover her brother’s medical expenses, emphasizing the high cost of care. The page states, “On the 4th of July, 4XTRA was injured in a firework accident. As many of you know, medical care can be incredibly expensive and add up very fast.” As of now, the campaign has raised $7,595 toward its $30,000 goal.

The rapper, whose real name is Resan, has built a following through his humor and energy, and Emily expressed hope for support, saying, “If you’ve ever laughed with him, shared a moment, or simply care about his well-being, any support—from donations to prayers or even just sharing this—means the world to us.”

Fireworks injuries are common during Independence Day celebrations, with an estimated 45,000 people visiting emergency rooms across the U.S. each year due to accidents related to fireworks. Dr. Ryan Marino, an ER doctor, warns of the dangers, stating, “This time of year, we see big increases in traumatic injuries and heat-related illness.”

In related incidents, a girl was killed in California from a firework mishap, while other victims suffered injuries in different states. Authorities urge caution, highlighting that fireworks can cause severe damage.