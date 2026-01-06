Sports
Raptors Defeat Hawks in Season Matchup, 134-117
TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Raptors topped the Atlanta Hawks 134-117 on Saturday night, marking their fifth consecutive victory over the Hawks in their first clash of the season.
Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with a season-high 29 points, shooting 11 for 15 from the field. Scottie Barnes contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high eight assists. Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also had notable performances for the Hawks, with each scoring 31 and 30 points, respectively.
Toronto entered the fourth quarter with a slight lead and quickly expanded it, going on a 16-0 run to pull ahead 123-106 with 7:18 remaining. The Raptors have a strong record of 17-1 this season when leading heading into the fourth quarter.
Atlanta struggled to find their offense in the final period, missing their first six field-goal attempts. Despite a late three-pointer by Alexander-Walker, the Hawks couldn’t close the gap.
Hawks star Trae Young missed his fourth consecutive game due to a bruised right quadriceps. Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl was also sidelined, missing his sixth straight game with a back issue.
This victory adds to the Raptors’ season dominance over the Hawks, who have now allowed 125 points or more in 10 of their 13 losses this season. The teams will meet again in Toronto on Monday night.
