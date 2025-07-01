Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years

Toronto, Canada — The Toronto Raptors have finalized a four-year, $104 million contract extension with center Jakob Poeltl, keeping him with the team through the 2029-30 season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

As part of the new deal, Poeltl will exercise his 2026-27 player option worth $19.5 million, adding three additional years to his contract. Negotiations involved his agents, Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, who weighed various options before settling on an opt-in structure that grants the Raptors flexibility for the next two years.

This past season, the 29-year-old Poeltl posted career highs with 29.6 minutes per game, 14.5 points, and 9.6 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 63% from the field, ranking fifth in the NBA among qualified players.

Poeltl stands out as one of only three players in the league to maintain a shooting percentage of 60% or better over the past eight seasons, alongside stars from Minnesota and Denver. He has also recorded the best shooting percentage in Raptors history among players with over 500 attempts, hitting 64% during his five seasons with the team.

In addition to his prolific shooting, Poeltl ranked in the top ten for both field goal percentage on floaters and layups/dunks this season. He has four career games scoring 30 points, including two from the latest season.

Originally drafted ninth overall by Toronto in the 2016 NBA Draft, Poeltl played over four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 326 games. The Raptors re-acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in February 2023 in exchange for Khem Birch and future draft picks.

Toronto has also signed free agent forward/center, adding another dimension to their lineup with a two-year deal worth $5.5 million, including a player option in the second year. The new contract was negotiated by George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports.