Sports
Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years
Toronto, Canada — The Toronto Raptors have finalized a four-year, $104 million contract extension with center Jakob Poeltl, keeping him with the team through the 2029-30 season, sources confirmed to ESPN.
As part of the new deal, Poeltl will exercise his 2026-27 player option worth $19.5 million, adding three additional years to his contract. Negotiations involved his agents, Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of Excel Sports, who weighed various options before settling on an opt-in structure that grants the Raptors flexibility for the next two years.
This past season, the 29-year-old Poeltl posted career highs with 29.6 minutes per game, 14.5 points, and 9.6 rebounds, while shooting an impressive 63% from the field, ranking fifth in the NBA among qualified players.
Poeltl stands out as one of only three players in the league to maintain a shooting percentage of 60% or better over the past eight seasons, alongside stars from Minnesota and Denver. He has also recorded the best shooting percentage in Raptors history among players with over 500 attempts, hitting 64% during his five seasons with the team.
In addition to his prolific shooting, Poeltl ranked in the top ten for both field goal percentage on floaters and layups/dunks this season. He has four career games scoring 30 points, including two from the latest season.
Originally drafted ninth overall by Toronto in the 2016 NBA Draft, Poeltl played over four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 8.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 326 games. The Raptors re-acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in February 2023 in exchange for Khem Birch and future draft picks.
Toronto has also signed free agent forward/center, adding another dimension to their lineup with a two-year deal worth $5.5 million, including a player option in the second year. The new contract was negotiated by George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports.
Recent Posts
- Saudia Flight Diverted After Cabin Manager Dies Mid-Flight
- All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Begins with New Cast
- Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’ Trailer Unveils Family Drama Ahead of U.S. Release
- Call of Duty: Mobile Introduces Gundam Collaboration in Season 6 Update
- John Cena and Idris Elba Team Up in Heads of State
- Ohio Governor Issues 67 Vetoes on New Budget Bill
- F1 The Movie Launches with Star-Studded Cast and Real Racing Action
- Dandadan Season 2 Set to Premiere on July 3, 2025
- Death Stranding 2 Launches, Showcases Impressive Loading Speeds
- Final Season of Squid Game Concludes with Twists and Tension
- Avoid Mistakes When Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer in California
- Home Office Insights from Kallie Plagge: Work and Play Spaces
- Cody Rhodes in Talks to Play Guile in New Street Fighter Movie
- Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Hits Theaters, Streaming Expected in Fall
- New Kids On The Block Kick Off Vegas Residency with Backstreet Boys Surprise
- Benicio del Toro Thrills in Netflix’s ‘Reptiles’ as Watching Phenomenon
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Talks with Commanders Show No Progress
- Salma Hayek Chooses Glastonbury Over Bezos Wedding in Venice
- Red Dead Online Introduces New Zombie Missions in Latest Update
- New York Times ‘Connections’ Game Challenges Players Daily