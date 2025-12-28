Sports
Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley Struggles in Loss to Nets
Toronto, Canada — Immanuel Quickley scored 17 points and tallied 10 assists in the Toronto Raptors‘ 96-81 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Quickley logged 32 minutes on the court, but faced a tough shooting night, hitting only 31 percent of his shots.
This game marks Quickley’s third double-double of the season, but his recent struggles from long range continue. Over the last five games, he has made just 20.6 percent of his three-point attempts, connecting on only 7 of 34 shots.
Despite the loss, the sixth-year point guard’s ability to dish out 10 assists shows his playmaking skills remain strong. “It was tough to shoot tonight, but I have to keep pushing forward,” Quickley said after the game.
The Raptors, playing the second game of a back-to-back, will aim to bounce back in their next matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
Quickley’s shooting woes seemed to improve in a following game against the Washington Wizards on Friday, where he scored 25 points, including a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range. He hopes to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
