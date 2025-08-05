Raquel Rodriguez Adapts Style Following Criticism from Kevin Nash

STAMFORD, Conn. — Raquel Rodriguez is evolving as a wrestler in WWE after facing critiques from wrestling legend Kevin Nash. Since joining WWE’s main roster in 2022, Rodriguez has transitioned from her NXT success, where she was the Women’s Champion, to seeking greater success among top talent.

During a recent discussion on the SummerSlam pre-show, wrestler Big E praised Rodriguez for embracing feedback from Nash, who said she needed to ‘work bigger.’ ‘What I loved was the way that Raquel received that,’ Big E said. ‘She didn’t complain, she didn’t whine, she didn’t run from it.’

Rodriguez, who has drawn comparisons to stars like Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, seemed to take Nash’s comments to heart, leading to noticeable improvements in her matches. ‘I saw a real change in Raquel, seeing her match with Rhea at Night of Champions,’ Big E noted. ‘She should really be proud of this version of herself.’

At SummerSlam, Rodriguez teamed with Roxanne Perez in a bid to retain their WWE Tag Team Championships against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Although they did not win, the match was well-received by fans, marking Rodriguez’s first SummerSlam appearance.

Despite lacking singles success on the main roster, her tenure in tag team wrestling continues to set records for female competitors. ‘She has held the tag team titles more than any other woman,’ Big E added, underscoring her achievements in a challenging environment.