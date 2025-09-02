News
Rare Aurigid Meteor Shower Peaks This Weekend
Scotland, United Kingdom — Stargazers should prepare for the Aurigid meteor shower hitting its peak this weekend. The shower is active annually, fueled by debris from the long-period comet C/1911 N1 Kiess. Astronomers report that the shower reaches its peak on August 31 at 11:00 p.m. EDT (03:00 GMT) with a potential of six meteors visible per hour.
Robert Lunsford, a meteor expert, cautions that the actual number might be lower, possibly only one meteor per hour. This year, the best viewing time in the U.S. will be in the hours leading up to dawn on September 1, when the radiant point will be highest in the eastern sky.
Meteors from the Aurigid shower appear to shoot away from a radiant near the star theta Aurigae in the constellation Auriga. For optimal viewing, stargazers are advised to look roughly 40 degrees above the star, allowing for a wider view of the night sky.
For photographers, specialized cameras designed for stargazing are highly recommended to capture these fleeting moments. Information on suitable equipment can be found in recent articles from space-related publications.
As the end of summer approaches, the Aurigid meteor shower offers a thrilling opportunity for both seasoned astronomers and casual skywatchers alike.
