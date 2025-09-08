Rare Blue Button Sighted in Virginia Beach After Man o’ War Reports

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a Portuguese man o’ war sighting at the Oceanfront, a rare blue button has been spotted near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Julie Daniel Harshaw reported seeing two blue buttons during her beach walk, capturing attention in the area.

To learn about blue buttons and their recent appearances, we contacted the Virginia Aquarium. They explained that the sightings, including those near Sandbridge, might be the result of recent southerly winds pushing these creatures northward.

The blue button resembles a jellyfish but is actually a colonial hydrozoan. This unique organism has a vibrant blue color and a bell that typically grows to a diameter of one to two inches. Unlike jellyfish, blue buttons do not have the ability to control their movement and rely on the ocean currents.

Virginia Aquarium officials advise beachgoers to avoid contact with blue buttons due to their stinging cells, which can cause skin irritation. As more people visit the beach, awareness about these creatures is important for safety.

As the weather warms, sightings of unusual marine life are becoming more common along Virginia’s coast.