Health
Rare Cancer Devours Man’s Finger and Toe Before His Death
SYDNEY, Australia — A 55-year-old man tragically lost his finger and big toe to an aggressive form of lung cancer, which replaced the bones in those digits with tumors. This unusual case highlights a rare complication of metastatic squamous-cell lung cancer, documented in a report released earlier this month.
After developing a painful swelling over six weeks in his right middle finger and right big toe, the patient sought medical help. Initially, doctors misdiagnosed his condition as gout or infection when presented with symptoms of redness, tenderness, and an ulcer beneath the toenail.
However, radiographs revealed a more disturbing reality: both bones had been obliterated by destructive lesions, with tumors fully replacing the bone structure. The medical condition, known as acrometastasis, occurs when cancer spreads to bones in the hands or feet, a rare event that constitutes about 0.1% of all bone metastases. Generally, it is associated with advanced stages of cancers affecting the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, or genitourinary systems, and it predominantly impacts men.
Experts suggest the rarity of acrometastasis stems from the limited blood flow and bone marrow in the fingers and toes, making these areas unlikely targets for metastatic disease. Upon diagnosis, the prognosis is often grim, with survival typically less than six months.
The man received palliative radiotherapy to alleviate his symptoms rather than cure the disease. Sadly, he passed away just three weeks later from refractory hypercalcemia, a dangerously high level of calcium in the blood that resists treatment and is often seen in cancer patients.
This haunting case serves as a reminder of the hidden risks of metastatic disease, where even seemingly minor symptoms in fingers or toes can indicate severe underlying health issues.
