Rascal Flatts Announces Omaha Concert for 2026 Tour

OMAHA, Neb. — Country music icons Rascal Flatts will perform at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on January 24, 2026. This concert is part of their 21-stop “Life is a Highway Tour.”

Band member Jay DeMarcus expressed excitement about continuing the tour. “What a ride the past year has been! We’re so excited to continue this tour, the response we’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming and humbling,” he said. “We’ve truly had such a blast over the past year getting back in front of our fans out on the road, and we thought, ‘Why not keep the party going?'”

Tickets for the Omaha concert will go on sale on August 15 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as their previous shows have seen strong attendance.