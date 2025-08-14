Rashee Rice’s Disciplinary Hearing Set for September 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to play at the start of the season while awaiting disciplinary action from the NFL. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Rice’s hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, in New York.

This timeline suggests that Rice could participate in the first four games of the season prior to any possible penalties related to his involvement in a multi-car crash in Dallas.

The Chiefs will kick off their season against the Los Angeles Chargers and will also face the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens in their first four weeks.

Last month, Rice received a 30-day jail sentence and five years of probation after pleading guilty to two third-degree felony charges connected to the crash. The charges include collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. If Rice completes the probation period, the case may be dismissed.

In his rookie season in 2023, Rice made a significant impact with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Unfortunately, his 2024 season was cut short due to a right knee injury that occurred during the first four games, where he recorded 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor contributed to this report.