Rashee Rice Faces NFL Hearing Over Discipline Date Set for September 30

Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will undergo a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on September 30 in New York, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The individual, who requested anonymity because details are not yet public, confirmed that Sue L. Robinson, a former U.S. district judge, is slated to preside over the hearing. Robinson was appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. This hearing marks the second instance of the league and players’ union requiring Robinson’s involvement under the 2020 collective bargaining agreement.

Rice’s hearing comes after his conviction due to a chain-reaction crash caused by him on a Dallas highway last year that resulted in multiple injuries. He has a pending 30-day jail sentence related to this incident and has already agreed to pay over $1 million to settle claims from victims.

Despite the looming hearing, Rice is expected to play in at least the first four games of the season, which includes a high-profile Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. ESPN first reported the date of the upcoming hearing.

Last season, Rice had a promising start but was limited to four games due to a knee injury after an impressive rookie year where he recorded 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He expressed determination upon reporting to training camp, noting, “I’ve learned, and I’ve taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.” Rice continued, “All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that’s me doing what I do best right here on the field.”

As the Chiefs gear up for the upcoming season, Rice’s potential suspension could impact their competitive edge, particularly with significant matchups on the horizon. The team is also looking to bounce back after their loss to the Eagles in the previous Super Bowl.