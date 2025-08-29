Rashid Khan Calls for Unity Ahead of Afghanistan-Pakistan T20 Series

Sharjah, UAE — Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan urged fans to embrace peace and sportsmanship ahead of the T20 tri-series opener against Pakistan on Friday. Speaking at a press conference, Rashid emphasized the need to prevent any crowd disturbances similar to those seen during their previous clash in the 2022 Asia Cup.

The thrilling match, which ended with a one-wicket victory for Pakistan, was overshadowed by violent clashes in the stands, leading to several Afghan fans being detained. At the time, former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja condemned the behavior, calling it “hooliganism.” Rashid reminded fans, “Cricket brings unity. It brings people and nations together. This game is all about enjoyment.”

To ensure a peaceful atmosphere, stadium officials have implemented separate seating arrangements for supporters from both countries and increased security measures. These precautions are similar to those used during the teams’ bilateral series in 2023.

Rashid also reflected on the competitive nature of T20 cricket. He stated, “No team is favorite, especially in T20Is. You have to play good cricket. One or two players can totally change the game.” Both teams are expected to bring their best performances, aiming to secure a spot in the final on September 7.

The tri-series not only includes Afghanistan and Pakistan, but also the host nation, UAE. It runs from August 29 to September 7, serving as crucial preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup, which starts on September 9. Rashid highlighted the importance of fan support, saying it contributes to the enjoyment of the game. He encouraged spectators to “come, enjoy themselves, and support their respective teams.”

As the tournament approaches, both nations will strive to channel their passion for cricket positively, ensuring that the spirit of the sport prevails.