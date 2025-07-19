Sports
Rasmus Hojgaard Takes Aim for British Open Glory
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Rasmus Hojgaard surged into contention at the British Open on Friday, finishing his second round with a 3-under-par 68. The 21-year-old is now 5-under for the tournament, just five shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.
After his round, Rasmus spoke with reporters about his performance and the challenge ahead. His twin brother, Nicolai Hojgaard, was still on the course and also positioned well at 3-under.
When a reporter asked Rasmus whether he was rooting for his brother or not, Rasmus said, “It’s all about competing, but family is important.” This candid moment highlighted the unique dynamics of being both competitors and siblings.
Rasmus Hojgaard is aiming to make history as the first Danish golfer to win a British Open, a feat that would elevate his profile significantly in professional golf.
As the weekend approaches, the excitement builds not only for Hojgaard but also for fans who are captivated by the sibling rivalry playing out on one of golf’s biggest stages.
