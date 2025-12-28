Rasmus Hojlund Thrives at Napoli After Leaving Manchester United

NAPLES, Italy — Rasmus Hojlund is enjoying a resurgence in form after joining Napoli on loan from Manchester United in September. The 22-year-old striker, who was deemed surplus to requirements at United, has found a new lease on life in Serie A.

Hojlund’s loan agreement includes an obligation to buy for £38 million next summer, pending certain clauses. He previously struggled at Old Trafford, scoring only four Premier League goals last season. However, his performance at Napoli has led to a newly garnered confidence, exemplified by winning the Italian Super Cup earlier this week.

On Monday night, Hojlund lifted the trophy following Napoli’s 2-0 victory over Bologna, marking his first piece of silverware at the club. He celebrated the achievement on social media, posting a picture with the trophy and captioning it: “What a great decision looks like.” This comment has been interpreted by many as a pointed remark towards his former club.

Since joining Napoli, Hojlund has scored seven goals in 19 appearances, displaying a marked improvement in form. This is in stark contrast to his time at United, which included a tumultuous season characterized by limited playing time and a lack of scoring opportunities.

Alongside Hojlund at Napoli is his former United teammate Scott McTominay, who recently reflected on the challenges players face when switching clubs. McTominay, now the reigning Serie A Footballer of the Year, emphasized that while leaving Old Trafford may seem like a solution for some, it is essential to recognize that improvement is not guaranteed simply by changing teams.

Despite the challenges Hojlund faced at Manchester United, his decision to move to Napoli appears to be paying off, both in terms of his personal performance and his contributions to the team’s success. As the season progresses, he will be looking to build on his current form and secure a permanent move to the Italian club.

Hojlund’s resurgence adds depth to Napoli’s attacking options, which have also seen contributions from David Neres and others. The club currently sits in the top three of Serie A and is eyeing further success in domestic and European competitions.