Sports
Raúl Jiménez Reaches 200 Premier League Matches, Sets Record for Mexicans
London, England – Raúl Jiménez made history on August 30, 2025, by playing in his 200th Premier League match during a match between Fulham and Chelsea. This achievement makes him the first Mexican player to reach this milestone in the league.
Jiménez entered the game as a substitute in the 59th minute, but Fulham was already trailing 2-0. Despite his efforts, he was unable to change the outcome, with Chelsea securing a 2-0 victory.
With his 200 appearances, Jiménez has accumulated an impressive 14,704 minutes on the field, doubling the minutes played by his closest rival, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who participated in 158 matches during his career with Manchester United and West Ham.
Hernández last played in the Premier League during the 2019-2020 season, making Jiménez’s record even more significant. The gap between the two is substantial, as Jiménez leads by 32 matches.
While Jiménez tops the list of Mexican players in Premier League history, Edson Álvarez follows with 59 matches, followed by Carlos Vela with 37 and Carlos Salcido and Guillermo Franco, both with 23 matches.
As Jiménez continues his career with Fulham, it remains to be seen if any player will surpass his record in the near future.
