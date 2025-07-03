SANTA CLARA, California – Mexico’s national soccer team faces uncertainty as they progress through the Gold Cup. Coach Javier Aguirre is depending heavily on forward Raúl Jiménez, especially after the player’s past struggles with injuries impacted his performance in the 2022 World Cup.

“Raúl has a lot of experience, and he knows how to play with his back to the goal,” Aguirre stated, highlighting Jiménez’s strengths compared to younger players. Despite his experience, Jiménez has struggled to find a reliable partner in the national team lineup.

At the club level, Jiménez played alongside dynamic teammates in the English league, showcasing his skills effectively. However, the recent matches with the national team have proven challenging. In the Gold Cup, players like Santi Giménez have been trying to build an understanding with him on the field.

“I hope we connect better, but what matters is the team’s success,” Jiménez said in an interview, underscoring his commitment to team play over individual achievements.

Jiménez is on the verge of becoming Mexico’s all-time leading scorer, trailing Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández by 12 goals. The Gold Cup was seen as an opportunity to narrow that gap, but thus far, Jiménez has only scored once.

“The pass he made to Alexis Vega was exceptional,” Coach Aguirre noted, referring to a recent match against Saudi Arabia, where Jiménez assisted in a goal.

Aguirre has emphasized the importance of enhancing offensive strategies in training sessions ahead of their next match. With heightened focus on collaboration, Aguirre remains optimistic that Jiménez and Giménez can improve their partnership and deliver the goals needed to advance in the tournament.