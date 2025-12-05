Entertainment
Raul Malo Hospitalized Before Tribute Concert at Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, Tennessee – Raul Malo, the lead singer of The Mavericks, was hospitalized Thursday ahead of a two-night tribute concert planned in his honor. His wife, Betty Malo, shared the news on social media, stating that he was stable but facing serious health challenges.
In a heartfelt Facebook post, Betty wrote, “Our love is fighting hard right now but not a second goes by that he doesn’t appreciate all the love everyone shows him. The boys and I had to bring him to the ER earlier today but Raul is stable and ready to fight. We are all excited for the Ryman shows and hope everyone enjoys them! Raul has changed many lives and his music has brought so much love to so many people. Let’s all stand with him and rally!!!”
The 60-year-old singer, who has been battling stage 4 cancer and Leptomeningeal Disease, was set to be honored at the Ryman Auditorium starting Friday, December 5. The Mavericks announced the event last month, describing it as “Dance The Night Away: A 35-Year Musical Legacy Celebrating The Mavericks & Honoring Raul Malo.”
This two-night event will feature a lineup of renowned artists, including Jamey Johnson, Steve Earle, and Patty Griffin, who will perform songs from The Mavericks’ rich catalog. The tribute aims to recognize the band’s significant contributions to American and Latin music over the past three decades.
Despite his health setbacks, Malo has remained an inspirational figure in the music community. Earlier this year, he openly discussed the challenges he faced after revealing his cancer diagnosis in June 2024. Following surgeries and treatments, he announced in September that the cancer had spread to his brain.
In his September message, Malo expressed gratitude for the support from his family, friends, and fans, declaring, “I am in no way alone, or scared. We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead.” The future of his participation at the tribute concert now hangs in the balance as fans await further updates on his condition.
