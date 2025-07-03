Raul Valle’s Murder Trial Nears Conclusion with Closing Arguments

Shelton, Connecticut — The murder trial of 20-year-old Raul Valle is set to conclude as both the prosecution and defense prepare to present their closing arguments to the jury on Thursday. Valle faces allegations of murdering 17-year-old James McGrath, as well as stabbing three others during a house party on May 14, 2022.

Valle, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. In 2023, he rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

Throughout the past nine days, the prosecution called 25 witnesses, including law enforcement officials, medical staff, and friends from both sides. McGrath’s death reportedly occurred at 43 Laurel Glen Drive during a confrontation between Valle and his best friend, Tyler DaSilva, and a group from Shelton High School.

Witnesses at the party testified Valle was the one responsible for McGrath’s stabbing. Surviving victims Ryan Heinz, Thomas Connery, and Faison Teele described their injuries, with Heinz recounting that he was stabbed three times and now relives the night’s events daily. Connery noted permanent damage from being stabbed four times in the leg.

On Wednesday, witness testimonies included Taylor Capela and Charlie Connery, who each identified Valle as the assailant. Capela stated, “I watched the defendant go up to Jimmy and stab Jimmy,” while Connery corroborated her account, emphasizing Valle’s actions during the fight.

After the prosecution rested its case, Valle himself took the stand to testify. He expressed confusion during the altercation, claiming he aimed to defend his friend. Valle explained how he engaged in the fight, stating, “I saw my best friend, somebody that I love, nobody was helping him.” He admitted to using a knife handed to him by a schoolmate but insisted he never intended to stab anyone.

During cross-examination, Valle described his emotional turmoil and alleged that he lost consciousness after the initial strike. “It made me more scared because it didn’t change what they were doing,” Valle said regarding his knife use.

Further complicating the trial, defense attorney Kevin Smith raised questions about whether Valle was offered immunity, prompting objections from the prosecution. Immunity deals were reportedly given to other witnesses for truthful testimonies.

As closing arguments approach, the defense has filed motions for acquittal, arguing the state did not sufficiently prove Valle’s intent to murder. Judge Shari Murphy is expected to rule on this motion before jury deliberations may begin on Thursday.