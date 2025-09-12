Rauw Alejandro Launches New Single ‘GuabanSexxx’ Ahead of New Album

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Global superstar Rauw Alejandro released his electrifying new single and video, “GuabanSexxx,” on September 10, 2025. This track marks the final advance release before his highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0,” officially drops.

“GuabanSexxx” draws inspiration from Guabancex, the Taíno goddess of storms and chaos. Rauw blends elements of House, Bomba, and Plena to create a genre-bending anthem that resonates with both sensuality and ancestral roots. The single signifies a bold leap into the future of Latin music while honoring Puerto Rican heritage.

Rauw teased “GuabanSexxx” during a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico. During the event, he honored the goddess with an umbrella and donned a custom outfit created by designers Herman Nadal and Willy Chavarria, hinting at the themes of his upcoming album.

“Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0” serves as the prequel to Rauw’s chart-topping album “Cosa Nuestra,” which previously debuted at #1 on the Billboard Latin Albums chart and #6 on the Billboard 200. This project made history by becoming the first Latin album to chart 15 tracks on the Spotify Global Top 200.

Rauw Alejandro has solidified his influence in Latin music, recently being named a finalist in 14 Billboard categories, including Artist of the Year and Tour of the Year. He was also just awarded the 2025 Hispanic Heritage Award for Vision in Washington, D.C. During his emotional acceptance speech, Rauw celebrated his Puerto Rican roots, stating, “I am the son of a cultural crossroads… Proud to be Puerto Rican, to have been born in the Caribbean: This is Cosa Nuestra!”

Following sold-out runs in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Europe, Rauw is now preparing to take his “Cosa Nuestra World Tour” to Latin America. Fans in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico can look forward to experiencing a show that Rolling Stone describes as “Latin music’s greatest spectacle.”

With “Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0,” Rauw Alejandro continues to redefine the landscape of Latin music, keeping Puerto Rico and Afro-Caribbean heritage at the core of his artistry.