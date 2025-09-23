Ravens Coach Addresses Keaton Mitchell’s Role Ahead of Lions Matchup

Baltimore, MD – As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions, head coach John Harbaugh discussed the current status of rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who has yet to see game action this season.

The Ravens bounced back from a season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills with a decisive 41-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Despite showing potential as one of the league’s top teams, Mitchell’s presence has been sidelined as the team solidifies its running back rotation.

Mitchell, who went undrafted in 2023, made a notable impact during limited playing time last season, achieving 396 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only 47 carries. However, an ACL injury in Week 15 cut his season short. With the signing of veteran Derrick Henry, Mitchell has been unable to secure a place on the active roster this season.

<p“Right now, we have so many backs. You’d be scheming him in for certain plays, but he would help us on special teams,” Harbaugh said. “We just don’t have the spot right now. I would much rather see him out there.”

As of now, Mitchell remains inactive as Justice Hill and rookie Rasheen Ali step up behind Henry in the running back lineup. Although Harbaugh acknowledged the challenge of fitting Mitchell into their plans, he recognized the depth of talent available.

<p“It’s a good problem to have, but at some point, we need to find a way to get him on the field and see what he has to offer,” Harbaugh added.

The Ravens are looking ahead to the Lions game, which is scheduled for kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Given the competitive nature of both teams and the injury concerns impacting the Ravens’ roster, all eyes will be on how they adjust their strategy on both offense and defense.

While Mitchell has not yet made his season debut, the Ravens’ running back situation will be worth monitoring as the season progresses.