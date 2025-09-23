Ravens Defensive Backs Praise Coach Pagano Ahead of Lions Showdown

Baltimore, MD

The Baltimore Ravens defensive backs expressed strong confidence in their assistant coach, Chuck Pagano, ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Pagano’s teachings have become pivotal as the team prepares to face one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses.

Pagano, known for his defensive strategy and ability to mentor young talent, has quickly established rapport with the players. ‘He knows the game inside out and pushes us to be our best,’ said cornerback Marcus Peters. ‘We trust him, and it’s showing on the field.’

The Ravens will lean on several young defenders, including rookies, to contain the Lions’ explosive plays. The team’s youth could be both a challenge and an advantage as they adapt to Pagano’s methods.

Safety Geno Stone expressed optimism about the rookie players. ‘They are learning fast and have a lot of potential,’ he said. ‘With Coach Pagano’s guidance, we feel ready for anything.’

As the Ravens prepare to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium, the impact of Pagano’s coaching is expected to be a critical factor in Monday’s matchup. Players and fans alike are eager to see if this focus on coaching can translate into success against the Lions’ offense.