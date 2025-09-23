Ravens Defensive Backs Praise Pagano Ahead of Lions Matchup

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens defensive backs are expressing confidence in their assistant coach, Chuck Pagano, as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Pagano’s coaching has resonated with several young defensive players, including rookies, who will be crucial in limiting the Lions’ dynamic offense. “His insights have been invaluable to us this season,” said safety Kyle Hamilton. “We feel more prepared than ever to face a team like this.”

The Ravens are coming off a strong start this season and anticipate that Pagano’s experience will be a game-changer. The Lions, known for their high-octane attack, present a significant challenge. Coach John Harbaugh emphasized, “We need to execute Pagano’s strategies to the fullest. Every detail counts against an opponent like Detroit.”

The matchup is set for Monday night, with fans eager to see if the Ravens can apply Pagano’s lessons on the field. The rookie players are particularly keen to prove themselves and contribute to the team’s success. “It’s a big moment for us, and we want to show everyone what we can do,” said rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

As the Ravens look to secure a key win, all eyes will be on Pagano’s influence and how well the young players can adapt to the pressure of an NFL game against a fierce opponent.