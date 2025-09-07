Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs

ORCHARD PARK, New York — The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills kick off the NFL season tonight in a highly anticipated matchup featuring the league’s last two MVPs, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. The game starts at 8:20 PM EDT at Highmark Stadium.

Both teams aim to start the 2025 season with a win, but injuries are shaping the game early on. The Bills will be without kicker Tyler Bass, who has been placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury. His spot will be filled by veteran Matt Prater, who was elevated from the practice squad.

The Ravens are also missing crucial players, including tight end Isaiah Likely and fullback Patrick Ricard, due to injuries. This leads to a potential shake-up in their offensive strategy as the Ravens try to avenge their playoff loss to the Bills last season.

Despite the absences, both Jackson and Allen possess explosive capable offenses. Allen enters the game as the reigning MVP, coming off a season where he accumulated nearly 4,300 total yards and 40 touchdowns. Jackson, the 2023 MVP, looks to maintain his form after a stellar season, during which he threw for a career-high 4,172 yards.

On the defensive side, Buffalo faces a challenge with cornerback Tre’Davious White listed as doubtful for the game, leaving the Bills to potentially start rookie Dorian Strong. This presents a unique opportunity for Baltimore’s receivers to exploit during the game.

Buffalo’s offensive play-caller Joe Brady is set to unveil his strategy, focusing on utilizing multiple targets effectively. Players like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, returning from injuries, will be crucial in supporting Allen.

As the game unfolds, the matchup between Allen and Jackson is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome. Fans are anticipating a thrilling clash that could set the tone for the rest of the AFC season.