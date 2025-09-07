Ravens Face Pressure Ahead of Season Opener Against Bills

Baltimore, MD — The Baltimore Ravens will start their 2025 season on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. This matchup features two top contenders vying for a Super Bowl title, and the Ravens enter the game with high expectations.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky stated that the Ravens are under the most pressure of any team this season. “There is no organization and no team under more pressure than the Baltimore Ravens,” he said during an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” His comment reflects the growing concern that Baltimore has not progressed in the playoffs despite a talented roster.

Led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who formed a formidable offensive duo with running back Derrick Henry, the Ravens have made significant upgrades to their lineup. However, the franchise has struggled to convert regular-season success into playoff triumphs in recent years.

This year’s roster is one of the most talented Baltimore has fielded in recent memory, and there are no excuses left for not achieving postseason success. Coach John Harbaugh’s squad now needs to deliver on their potential.

The Ravens have impressed during the offseason, attracting widespread attention from fans and analysts alike. Nonetheless, the pressure is mounting as the team gears up to face the Bills, a formidable opponent with playoff credentials.

The stakes are high for Baltimore. Another season without a Super Bowl appearance could lead to significant changes in the organization. As they prepare to take the field, both players and fans will be watching closely to see how the team performs under pressure.