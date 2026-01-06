Ravens, Jackson Face Pivotal Game and Contract Negotiations

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens prepare for a crucial game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The matchup is set to determine the winner of the AFC North and could dictate Jackson’s future with the team, amid ongoing contract negotiations.

This season has brought challenges for Jackson, who has missed four games due to injury, including a back contusion that sidelined him in Week 17. The stakes are high, as both Jackson and the Ravens’ management are under pressure to finalize contract terms that could make Jackson one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Jackson currently has a five-year, $260 million deal, but his cap hit will reach $74.5 million for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The looming contract extension could alleviate that financial burden, given the Ravens’ accumulating cap space issues.

As negotiations progress, questions arise regarding Jackson’s lack of an official agent to represent him. Observers speculate that this might slow down discussions, which are vital given his future with the organization.

Adding to the drama, recent columns have suggested tension between Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh, leading some to speculate about a potential trade if negotiations fall through. Jackson holds a no-trade clause, so any trade agreement would require his approval.

Mike Preston, a columnist with The Baltimore Sun, has highlighted perceived frustrations from Harbaugh regarding Jackson’s work ethic, drawing attention to their relationship. However, Harbaugh publicly defended Jackson, emphasizing their positive rapport.

Jackson has expressed a desire to remain with the Ravens, saying, “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building.” As the regular season approaches its climax, the focus remains on the decisive matchup against the Steelers.

The Ravens, starting the season poorly with a record of 1-5, have fought back to stay in playoff contention, making Sunday’s game a key turning point for both the team and Jackson. A win could not only cement a playoff spot but possibly shift the narrative around Jackson’s future in Baltimore.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET, with playoff implications hanging in the balance for both teams as they vie for the division title.