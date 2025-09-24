Ravens vs. Lions: Week 3 Monday Night Football Preview

Baltimore, MD — The Baltimore Ravens will host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football as the final game of NFL Week 3, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET on September 22, 2025. Both teams are looking to build on their recent victories after slow starts to the season.

The Ravens (1-1) entered the season with high expectations after falling just short in their previous encounter against a rival in their season opener. They rebounded impressively, defeating their opponent 41-17 last week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been pivotal, showcasing his skills and leading the league in passing touchdowns and ratings early in the season.

Meanwhile, the Lions (1-1) are coming off a dominant performance, having won 52-21 against the Chicago Bears in their last matchup. Lions quarterback Jared Goff achieved a rare feat by completing 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns in that game, highlighting his synergy with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

This Week 3 matchup is significant, as both teams are eager to make a statement. The Ravens’ strong rushing attack, featuring Jackson and Derrick Henry, aims to overcome potential weaknesses revealed earlier in the season. Meanwhile, the Lions will look to impose their offensive strategy and improve their record against Baltimore. The Ravens are favored by 4½ points for this contest.

The game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, allowing fans multiple viewing options. A special broadcast, called ManningCast, featuring NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, will air on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game on ESPN’s streaming services.

With both teams boasting playoff aspirations, this clash could have major implications as the season progresses, particularly for the Lions as they seek to compete in the NFC North.