Sports
Ravens Sign D’Ernest Johnson Amid Roster Adjustments
BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have announced a new addition to their roster, signing free agent running back D’Ernest Johnson. This decision comes after a series of other signings, including tight ends Scotty Wasington and Baylor Cupp, as well as defensive tackle Brent Urban.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the signing on August 2, 2025. Johnson joins the Ravens after spending the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he recorded 73 carries for 251 yards. Before that, he played his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, accumulating 141 carries for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
In total, Johnson has made 214 career carries for 989 yards and three touchdowns, along with 53 career receptions for 465 yards. He now joins a crowded backfield in Baltimore led by Derrick Henry, complemented by Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, and Rasheen Ali.
The Ravens are looking to bolster their offensive backfield as they prepare for the upcoming season. Johnson, known for his versatility, fits into their strategy after the Ravens previously showed interest in him when he worked out with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the 49ers ultimately signed Ameer Abdullah instead.
With Johnson’s experience both as a runner and receiver, he is expected to contribute significantly to the Ravens’ offensive scheme this season.
