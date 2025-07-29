Ravens Tight End Isaiah Likely Injured at Training Camp

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Baltimore Ravens faced a significant setback as tight end Isaiah Likely suffered a lower leg injury during training camp on Monday. Reports indicate that Likely had to be carted off the field, raising concerns about the severity of his condition.

Likely is entering a crucial contract year with the Ravens after making a name for himself last season. At 25 years old, he caught 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns last year, making him a key player in the Ravens’ passing game.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Likely will undergo an MRI to assess the injury further. He suspects that Likely rolled his ankle, and if the injury is serious, Likely could miss multiple weeks of action.

Likely, alongside fellow tight end Mark Andrews, was expected to shine in what many believed would be their most significant season together. Andrews, who had faced criticism after a dropped pass in last season’s playoffs, also has much to prove this year.

This injury raises questions about the Ravens’ offensive plans for the upcoming season, as the tight end duo was seen as instrumental to their success. The impact of Likely’s injury will become clearer once the MRI results are available.