Ravens Waive Guard Ben Cleveland Following Drug Suspension

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Ravens have waived offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, the team announced Thursday. This decision comes as Cleveland was set to return from a three-game suspension for violating the NFL‘s substance abuse policy.

Cleveland, a 27-year-old guard, had been suspended after pleading guilty to a DUI charge linked to an arrest in Georgia in February. His suspension was enforced in December and follows the league’s standard penalty for such violations.

The Ravens selected Cleveland in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over his career, he has played in 64 games, including 10 games this season without any starts. He also participated in three offensive snaps and 47 special teams snaps this year.

Last season, Cleveland was active for all 17 regular-season games as a backup left guard and also appeared in two playoff games.

According to the team’s policy, the waiver allows other NFL teams 24 hours to claim Cleveland. He will be a free agent after finishing up his rookie contract with the Ravens.

While his time with the Ravens has come to an end, Cleveland’s journey as a player continues as he looks for a new opportunity in the league.