CV Ravi Kumar Denies Bribery in TTD Parakamani Theft Case

TIRUPATI, India — CV Ravi Kumar, accused in the TTD Parakamani theft case, released a selfie video on Saturday denying allegations that he bribed anyone to donate his properties to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The footage marks his first public statement since the theft was reported on April 29, 2023.

In the video, Ravi Kumar, who previously worked as a clerk at the Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Mutt and has experience in cable TV and real estate, stated, “On April 29 of 2023, I committed a mistake during the Parakamani. Considering the grave sin committed by me, my family members and I donated 90% of our properties to the TTD.”

The accused insisted that rumors of him paying bribes and being pressured into making donations are unfounded. “Why would I pay bribes to anyone to donate my own properties?” he questioned.

Ravi Kumar also alleged that he faced blackmail and has filed complaints, leading to police cases against his accusers. He further claimed, “There’s also baseless propaganda that I underwent surgery to hide stolen valuables.” He has called for a medical examination to prove these claims false, stating it has deeply affected his family.

C.V. Ravi Kumar was apprehended for trying to steal around $900 (approximately Rs. 72,000) on April 29, 2023. Following his arrest, he and his family donated seven properties worth about Rs. 14 crore to the TTD in mid-2023.

On September 9, 2023, the Lok Adalat court in Tirupati acquitted Ravi Kumar after a compromise settlement was reached. However, the Andhra Pradesh High Court later ordered a reinvestigation into the case by the CID and ACB, with findings due by December 2.

The investigation took a grim turn on November 10, when T. Satish Kumar, a railway police inspector involved in the case, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Police have confirmed he was murdered.

As the case unfolds, the CID and ACB submitted their findings to the High Court on December 2, with the next hearing scheduled for December 9.