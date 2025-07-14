Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test

New Delhi, India — Tempers flared during the final day of the 3rd Test between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground as Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse were involved in a heated collision and verbal spat.

The incident occurred during India’s second innings while Jadeja was at the crease, facing off against Carse. In the 35th over, Jadeja unintentionally collided with Carse while attempting a run, resulting in a rough encounter.

Witnesses reported that instead of yielding, Carse appeared to grab Jadeja by the neck, escalating the situation. The collisions sparked a heated exchange that required intervention from England’s captain Ben Stokes, who stepped in to separate the players.

This clash happened as Jadeja was battling hard for India in their chase of 193 runs. With the Indian top and middle-order batting crumbling, Jadeja remained a key player, demonstrating resilience even as wickets fell on the other end.

England’s bowlers, particularly Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, had pinned down India’s batting. Archer dismissed Rishabh Pant early on for just 9 runs, and Stokes quickly accounted for KL Rahul, leaving India struggling at 81/6.

In this challenging scenario, Jadeja formed a crucial partnership with Jasprit Bumrah for the 9th wicket, helping to keep India in the game and aiming for an unlikely victory.

The altercation quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the fiery nature of competitive cricket.