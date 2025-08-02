Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England

NEW DELHI, India — Ravindra Jadeja made history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian player to score over 500 runs in a Test series while batting at No. 6 or lower. This achievement occurred during the third day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval.

The 36-year-old surpassed the previous record of 474 runs set by VVS Laxman against West Indies in 2002. Jadeja’s current tally stands at over 500 runs, which includes one century and five fifties, with a highest score of 107 not out in the fourth Test at Manchester.

He is now the third player from both teams in the current series to surpass the 500-run mark, following Indian captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who scored 754 and 532 runs respectively. Jadeja’s all-around contribution has highlighted his crucial role in one of the most competitive Test series in recent history, as he has also taken seven wickets.

Earlier in the match against England, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a commendable 118, marking his second century of the series. This performance helped India establish a substantial lead, with England facing the challenging task of surpassing a target that would require them to break a record from 1902 for the highest successful fourth innings chase at The Oval, which is currently set at 263 runs.

Despite the challenges, Jaiswal and nightwatchman Akash Deep formed a valuable partnership, contributing to a solid Indian batting lineup. Deep scored a determined 66 runs which further secured India’s advantage.

With these achievements, Jadeja continues to solidify his place among cricket’s greats and his performance remains a key factor as the series progresses. As the match unfolds, all eyes will be on India to see if they can finish strong and challenge England.