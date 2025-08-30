Entertainment
Jan Ravnik Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 Cast
Los Angeles, CA – Jan Ravnik was announced as the newest professional dancer for season 34 of “Dancing with the Stars” on Thursday. Known for his dynamic performances, Ravnik expressed excitement about joining the show after his recent tour.
In a message shared exclusively on “Good Morning America,” Ravnik said, “I traveled all around the world with the Eras Tour and now I’m coming to the ballroom stage with ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ The Mirrorball never goes out of style and we are ready to win it.” His passion for dance and competitive spirit suggests he aims to make a significant impression this season.
The celebrity partner with whom Ravnik will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy has not yet been revealed. Viewers will get a chance to meet the full cast of season 34 on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 7 a.m. ET during a special announcement on ABC.
The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available for streaming on ABC and Disney+. Following each episode, it will also be accessible on Hulu.
Last season saw a historic win as Joey Graziadei became the first “Bachelor” star to take home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside his pro partner, Jenna Johnson. The excitement builds as the new season approaches.
