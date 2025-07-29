Ravyn Lenae’s ‘Love Me Not’ Breaks into Billboard Top Ten

Los Angeles, CA — Ravyn Lenae‘s song “Love Me Not” has surged into the Billboard Top Ten, marking a significant milestone for the emerging artist. The track, released in May 2024, reached its peak at No. 7 on July 21, 2025.

Initially, “Love Me Not” struggled to gain traction on the charts. However, its popularity exploded when it gained viral attention on TikTok through creative mash-ups, particularly one that paired her vocals with Solange’s “Losing You.” Clips from her Coachella performance further drove the song’s success, leading to its entry on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 12.

On the day she entered the top ten, Lenae reflected on her journey, noting, “There have been bursts or moments where I’m like, This is crazy. But I’m still having that pinch-me moment.” Her climb has also solidified her status as the only solo Black woman in the Billboard Top 30.

Lenae’s rise coincided with a shift in the music landscape, where alternative R&B and indie influences are becoming more accepted. “In the past few years, we’ve been getting bursts of people breaking into the mainstream,” she said. Observing artists like Steve Lacy achieving No. 1 status provided inspiration for her own path.

Her collaboration with DJ Dahi for “Love Me Not” proved pivotal. The duo reworked a ten-year-old idea Dahi had, infusing it with a modern twist that resonated with listeners. “I knew this is a timeless song that was going to be a career-defining moment for me,” Lenae explained.

The initial push for “Love Me Not” included a strategic social media campaign, particularly on TikTok. Though initially uncomfortable with the platform, Lenae adapted and embraced its advantages to connect with her audience. “I needed to get on there with my sweatpants and dance or crack jokes,” she said.

Lenae expressed gratitude for the growing support and excitement surrounding her music. With plans to release new material and open for Sabrina Carpenter, Lenae is energized and optimistic about her future. “I just want to keep making music I love,” she said. “I’m going for the stars.”